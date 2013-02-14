Argentina's Banco Macro reports bigger net profit in 2012

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banco Macro , one of Argentina’s largest private banks, reported a net profit of 1.49 billion pesos ($304 million) in full-year 2012, up from the 1.18 billion peso profit reported in 2011, the company told the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Thursday.

That would amount to a fourth-quarter net profit of 426 million pesos. A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company’s quarterly net profit at a median of 390 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 375 million to 435 million pesos.