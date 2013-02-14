FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's Banco Macro reports bigger net profit in 2012
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Argentina's Banco Macro reports bigger net profit in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Banco Macro , one of Argentina’s largest private banks, reported a net profit of 1.49 billion pesos ($304 million) in full-year 2012, up from the 1.18 billion peso profit reported in 2011, the company told the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Thursday.

That would amount to a fourth-quarter net profit of 426 million pesos. A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company’s quarterly net profit at a median of 390 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 375 million to 435 million pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.