8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Bank workers in Argentina call off Thursday strike
December 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Bank workers in Argentina call off Thursday strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with strike called off)

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank workers in Argentina called off a second day of strikes scheduled for Thursday after many banks closed their doors as employees demanded higher salaries amid soaring inflation, the union representing workers said in a statement.

Wednesday's strike affected only international banks while workers at Argentine banks were to join on Thursday. But they decided to cancel the second day and will attend talks hosted by the Labor Ministry scheduled for Friday, union La Bancaria said.

Traders reported lower volumes in financial markets due to the bank closures. Argentine consumers are accustomed to frequent strikes and no disruption was reported. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott and Leslie Adler)

