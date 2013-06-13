FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina extends requirement for banks to lend 5 pct of deposits
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 4 years

Argentina extends requirement for banks to lend 5 pct of deposits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina will demand that banks grant a new round of low-cost business loans from July through December, totaling about $3.8 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.

The figure represents 5 percent of bank deposits as of May, or 20.09 billion pesos, and banks must charge a 15.2 percent interest rate on the loans - well below private annual inflation estimates that hover near 25 percent.

This lending requirement has been in place since July 2012 as the government tries to bolster credit and sustain investment. Half the loans must go to small and medium-sized businesses.

Growth in Latin America’s No. 3 economy has slowed sharply in the last 1-1/2 years due to sluggish global demand, high inflation, and the impact of government import and currency controls on business and consumer confidence.

The central bank said in a statement that banks lent about 34 billion pesos ($6.4 billion) under this initiative in the last year, or about 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Many banks have complied with the official lending requirements in part by renegotiating loans with their current clients at lower rates.

Lending levels in Argentina are among the lowest in Latin America. Many smaller companies do not qualify for state-subsidized bank loans because of tough requirements, and both deposits and loans tend to be short-term due to inflation and the country’s volatile history.

Argentina’s biggest banks include Banco Macro and Banco Galicia, owned by Grupo Financiero Galicia .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.