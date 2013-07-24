FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentine discount bond drops 3 pct after IMF decision
July 24, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentine discount bond drops 3 pct after IMF decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 24 (Reuters) - The price of Argentina’s discount bond due 2033 lost 3 percent, to 63.4/64.75, in over-the-counter trade on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund said it would not intervene in Argentina’s legal case against holdout bondholders.

The Washington-based IMF said late on Tuesday that it no longer plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina’s case in its decade-old legal battle against creditors who did not participate in the bond restructurings that followed the country’s 2002 sovereign debt default.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde had planned to recommend that the IMF’s board approve a friend-of-court brief in support of the case by the end of this week.

The announcement of Lagarde’s plan had increased the perception that Argentina might win its long-running legal battle against the holdouts and boosted the price of Argentine bonds over recent days.

