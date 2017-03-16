FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Argentina re-finances $1.5 billion in expiring debt-Finance Ministry
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina re-finances $1.5 billion in expiring debt-Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina refinanced $1.5 billion in expiring treasury letters at nominal annual interest rates between 2.65 percent and 3.25 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

That accounted for the bulk of the $1.77 billion in treasury letters that had been scheduled to mature next Monday, the ministry said, adding that it will cancel the remaining $266 million.

The sale included three separate $500 million notes expiring in June, September and December. The ministry said it received orders totaling $3.8 billion.

Reporting by Luc Cohen

