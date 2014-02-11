FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina to file bond petition on Feb. 17 to U.S. Supreme Court -report
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina to file bond petition on Feb. 17 to U.S. Supreme Court -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will file a petition seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a court order requiring it to pay $1.33 billion to ‘holdout’ bondholders on Feb. 17, said state news agency Telam.

The expected move, which Telam said late Monday night would be made via U.S. lawyer Paul Clement, follows the decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November to deny a petition for rehearing filed by Argentina.

Feb. 17 is the deadline by which Argentina can appeal to the U.S. top court, which likely would not decide whether to hear the case until later in the year.

The bondholders - called “vulture funds” by President Cristina Fernandez - refused to participate in two debt restructurings spinning out of the country’s 2002 default. Argentina has said it will never pay them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.