Argentina to file bond petition on Feb. 17 to U.S. Supreme Court -report

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will file a petition seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a court order requiring it to pay $1.33 billion to ‘holdout’ bondholders on Feb. 17, said state news agency Telam.

The expected move, which Telam said late Monday night would be made via U.S. lawyer Paul Clement, follows the decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November to deny a petition for rehearing filed by Argentina.

Feb. 17 is the deadline by which Argentina can appeal to the U.S. top court, which likely would not decide whether to hear the case until later in the year.

The bondholders - called “vulture funds” by President Cristina Fernandez - refused to participate in two debt restructurings spinning out of the country’s 2002 default. Argentina has said it will never pay them.