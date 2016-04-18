FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina tightens yields thanks to US$65bn order book
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Argentina tightens yields thanks to US$65bn order book

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - Argentina tightened the yields on offer on its up to US$15bn bond deal after collecting over US$65bn in orders, sources familiar with the matter told IFR Monday.

Strong demand for the bonds - Argentina’s first international sale since a 2001 default - allowed the sovereign to bring in pricing substantially.

It set guidance of 7.5%-7.625% on the 10-year, in from initial price thoughts of 8% area, while the yield on the 30-year tightened to guidance of 8% from 85bp over the 10-year yield.

At the short end of the curve, guidance on the three-year was set at 6.25%-6.50% and on the five year at 6.875%-7.125%. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

