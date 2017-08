BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $7 billion in 5-year and 10-year dollar bonds in the international market at interest rates of 5.625 percent and 7 percent, respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale included $3.25 billion in five-year bonds and $3.75 billion in 10-year bonds. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)