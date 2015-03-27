FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says raises 5 bln pesos in local debt sale
March 27, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says raises 5 bln pesos in local debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina raised 5 billion pesos ($567.5 million)in a sale of 12-month and 18-month local peso-denominated debt on Friday, the economy ministry said.

The ministry said it received bids worth a total 7.49 billion pesos. It had sought to raise 3 billion pesos of the “Bonac” (bonds of the national treasury) notes in Friday’s auction, though said earlier in the week the figure could rise according to demand.

1 dollar = 8.81 pesos Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Grant McCool

