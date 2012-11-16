Argentina to argue debt repayments immune to U.S. law

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will tell a U.S. court on Friday that sovereign debt repayments are “immune” to U.S. law because they are made outside the United States, the state news agency reported on Friday.

The Telam report added that Bank of New York Mellon, the South American country’s payment agent, would also contest a court decision that found Argentina had discriminated against so-called holdout creditors who have refused to participate in two swaps of defaulted debt.