Argentina says opens auction for $1.12 bln in new sovereign bonds
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says opens auction for $1.12 bln in new sovereign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 7 (Reuters) - Argentine will reopen an outstanding bond issue and sell new sovereign debt for a combined $1.12 billion, the country’s official gazette said on Thursday, after state oil company YPF placed $1.5 billion in debt last month.

The new bonds will be due next year and will be denominated in local pesos. Bids for the new paper are to be accepted during the day Thursday, said the gazette, which is used to announce government policies.

The new issue will be due in May next year, while the reopenings will be due in March and September 2016, the gazette said. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
