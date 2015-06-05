Argentina holdouts expect prompt ruling on latest injunction bid

LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina debt holdouts expect a “fairly” prompt decision from a U.S. court on their request to have payment blocks extended to more of the country’s dollar debt, including bonds issued last month, one of their lawyers said on Friday.

The request last month was the latest salvo in a long-running and acrimonious battle between Argentina and holders of its defaulted dollar debt who rejected debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010.

Argentina issued $1.4 billion in BONAR 2024 bonds last month to raise desperately needed money, using the fact they are governed by local law to side-step the U.S. court order which blocks the country from making payments on its obligations without paying the holdouts as well.

Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing holdout NML Capital, an affiliate of billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management hedge fund, said the bonds should be included in the ban because they had been offered internationally, not just in Argentina.

“We expect a ruling fairly shortly,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in London. “And that would kick off part 2 ... should all the other plaintiffs get the same injunction as us.”

For NML and other main fund Aurelius Capital Management, having all holdout firms with the same claim on Argentina would give them the advantage of scale in their case.

Their moves have been cranking up the pressure on the Argentine government ahead of elections in October. If the latest case holds, it could prevent them issuing more 2024 bonds and make it difficult to meet payments that fall due just before voters go to the polls.

Argentina’s government issued a statement shortly after the holdouts put their latest case to U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa last month, making it clear they had no intention of negotiating.

The holdouts hope that a new government could be in place and willing to strike a deal by next year, despite fierce public anger at the case.

But it could drag on even longer if President Cristina Kirchner’s party wins. She herself is barred from running.

An especially key decision is expected in the next couple of weeks when expected presidential candidate Daniel Sciolio announces his running mate. Current economy minister Axel Kicillof, seen as a hardliner in his attitude to the holdouts, is among the likely candidates. (Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires)