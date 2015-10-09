FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina issues a combined $1.26 bln in new bonds
October 9, 2015

UPDATE 1-Argentina issues a combined $1.26 bln in new bonds

(Adds market context)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina issued $384.6 million worth of Bonad dollar-linked bonds due in 2017 and to be redeemed in pesos, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

The government also issued 8.3 billion pesos ($879.5 million) in Bonar paper, also due in 2017, the ministry said in a statement, for a combined total of $1.26 billion in new sovereign bonds.

The government received offers totaling $446.0 million for the Bonads and 11.16 billion pesos for the Bonars, the statement said.

Argentina’s access to foreign capital markets is restricted due to its protracted legal battle with creditors suing for full repayment of debt it defaulted on in 2002. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)


