Incoming Argentine official meets with debt arbitrator in U.S.

BUENOS AIRES Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s incoming Secretary of Finance Luis Caputo met in the United States on Monday with the arbitrator of the South American country’s marathon court battle with creditors over defaulted bonds, a spokeswoman for incoming Economy Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said on Tuesday.

Debt mediator Daniel Pollack has been assigned by a U.S. federal judge to help reach a settlement between Argentina and creditors who rejected the terms of the country’s 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond restructuring. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein)