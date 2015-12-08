FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Incoming Argentine official meets with debt arbitrator in U.S.
December 8, 2015

Incoming Argentine official meets with debt arbitrator in U.S.

BUENOS AIRES Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s incoming Secretary of Finance Luis Caputo met in the United States on Monday with the arbitrator of the South American country’s marathon court battle with creditors over defaulted bonds, a spokeswoman for incoming Economy Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said on Tuesday.

Debt mediator Daniel Pollack has been assigned by a U.S. federal judge to help reach a settlement between Argentina and creditors who rejected the terms of the country’s 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond restructuring. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein)

