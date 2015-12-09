UPDATE 2-Incoming Argentine official meets with debt arbitrator in U.S.

(Adds context)

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s incoming secretary of finance met in the United States on Monday with the arbitrator of the South American country’s marathon court battle with creditors over defaulted bonds, a spokeswoman for incoming Economy Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said on Tuesday.

The meeting was between future finance official Luis Caputo Debt and mediator Daniel Pollack, who has been assigned by a U.S. federal judge to help reach a settlement between Argentina and creditors who rejected the terms of the country’s 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond restructuring.

“It was a good meeting,” the spokeswoman said, calling it “an introductory session.”

President elect Mauricio Macri has made settling the multi-year dispute a high priority.

Argentina needs to end the case if it is to open much needed access to international capital markets. Macri was elected last month and is scheduled to be sworn in as president on Thursday.

Macri on Wednesday expressed confidence that a deal could be reached with so-called “holdout” creditors. Asked if it was possible in 2016, Macri said, “Yes, of course.”

Macri, the business friendly mayor of Buenos Aires, won the Nov. 22 presidential runoff election promising to open the country s stagnating economy to investors by dismantling protectionist controls imposed by outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.

Macri will inherit a fragile economy that could benefit from the kind of financing that comes from issuing global bonds.

Anemic growth is underpinned by unsustainable public spending, and inflation is estimated at about 25 percent. Also, the peso currency is over-valued and the central bank is running precariously low on U.S. dollars. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein)