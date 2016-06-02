FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Argentina issues $599 million in local bonds
June 2, 2016 / 8:25 PM / in a year

CORRECTED-Argentina issues $599 million in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to $599 million from $559 million)

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina issued $599 million in dollar-denominated 91-day and 182-day treasury bonds, known locally as Letes, on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said.

Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off 'holdout' creditors in April, 14 years after a sovereign debt default that triggered an exit of investors and a wave of litigation.

The country issued $443 million in local bonds two weeks ago. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
