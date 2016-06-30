FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina launches US$2.75bn two-part bond: lead
June 30, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Argentina launches US$2.75bn two-part bond: lead

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina launched a US$2.75bn bond issue on Thursday as its sought to finance the buyback of expensive GDP warrants.

The South American country set final yields of 6.625% on a US$1bn 12-year bond and 7.125% on a US$1.75bn 20-year note, according to one of the leads.

The yield on both tranches came at the tight end of guidance of 6.625%-6.75% on the 12-year and 7.125%-7.25% on the 20-year.

Leads initially marketed the deal with price thoughts of 6.75% area and 7.25% area respectively.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

