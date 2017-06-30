(Adds analyst comment, economic indicator context, bylines)

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 Argentina has increased its dollar-denominated Bonar 2024 sovereign bond to $4 billion, the government said in its official gazette on Friday, as President Mauricio Macri boosts public spending ahead of a crucial mid-term election.

The bond was originally sold in 2014 for $3.25 billion with a 8.75 percent coupon. In 2014 the country was locked out of the international capital markets due to a debt default that was resolved last year, soon after Macri came to power in late 2015.

He has promised to "normalize" the economy after eight years of heavy trade and currency controls imposed by his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, a free-spending populist who feuded with international investors and Argentina's key farm sector.

But the promised wave of bricks-and-mortar investment has been slow to come and the economy remains sluggish, weighed down by inflation that, while slowing, remains above 20 percent.

Macri has increased welfare and public works spending ahead of the mid-term elections four months from now. That outcome will determine if he has the clout to get more market-friendly reforms through Congress during the second half of his term.

The success of the reforms will influence his chances of being re-elected in 2019 and continue to reintegrate Argentina into the global financial and trade system. Some glimmers of hope for the economy are beginning to show.

Argentine industrial production turned positive in May, snapping a 15-month streak of declines as it rose 2.7 percent versus a year earlier. May economic activity numbers have not yet been released. The economy grew by an anemic 0.6 percent in April.

"We expect the cyclical economic recovery to strengthen and broaden with private consumption supported by rising real wages and public investment adding a significant impulse to growth," Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients.

Argentina offered $2.75 billion of a 100-year bond this month that sold out quickly, and the Macri administration increased its overall 2017 foreign currency bond issuance target to $12.75 billion. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Hernan Nessi and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)