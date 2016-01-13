UPDATE 1-Argentina says offers $1 bln Bonar 2020 bond top-up

(Adds details on aim of issue, swap offer)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina will next week sell an additional $1 billion worth of dollar-denominated Bonar 2020 bonds under local law, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the top-up was to “continue with the objectives of normalizing the economy established with the last issue of Bonar 2016 bonds” on Dec. 28.

That issue was to help importers settle their backlog of payments that had ballooned under the previous government’s capital controls, the government said at the time. It was not immediately clear if the finances generated from the Jan. 20 sale will also be directed at importers.

Importers last year said they had outstanding payments of about $8 billion but were unable to purchase the dollars from the central bank because of a hard currency shortage.

The ministry said it was also offering holders of dollar-denominated 2017 bonds the opportunity to swap out for the new 2020 issue.

The Bonar 2020 bond carries an 8 percent annual coupon, whereas the 2017 note carries a 7 percent coupon. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)