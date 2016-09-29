Argentina issues $300 mln in dollar bonds

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Argentina issued $300 million in dollar-denominated 119-day Treasury bonds, known as Letes, the Finance Secretary said on Thursday.

It also issued 61.572 billion ARS ($4.01 billion) in peso-denominated debt due September 2018 and October 2021.

Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off its so-called holdout creditors in April. On Sept. 15, the country issued Treasury bonds worth $196 million and 13.4 billion Argentine pesos ($872.96 million). ($1 = 15.3500 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)