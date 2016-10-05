FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Argentina tightens guidance on two-part euro bond
October 5, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Argentina tightens guidance on two-part euro bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Argentina has revised guidance tighter on a two-part euro-denominated bond sale after generating a 7.5bn-plus order book, a source told IFR on Wednesday.

The sovereign is now offering guidance of 4.125% (+/- 1/8) on a five-year bond and 5.25% (+1/8) on a 10-year tranche, with leads telling investors that the deal will price within that range.

That marks a revision from earlier guidance of 4.375% area on the five-year and 5.5% area on the 10-year. Initial price thoughts started at 4.5% area and 5.625% area respectively.

BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the RegS transaction. Argentina is rated B3 by Moody's and B- by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
