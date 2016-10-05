FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Argentina sets guidance for dual-tranche euro offering
October 5, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Argentina sets guidance for dual-tranche euro offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has announced guidance for its benchmark-sized euro bonds maturing in January 2022 and January 2027, according to a lead.

The sovereign is offering the long five-year notes at a yield of 4.375% area. On the long ten-year bonds, it is 5.5% area.

That compares with initial thoughts of 4.5% area and 5.625% area respectively.

The combined order books are in excess of 4bn, with no particular skew.

The Reg S transaction is today's business via BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.

Argentina is rated B3 (stable) by Moody's and B- (stable) by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
