LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche, benchmark sized euro denominated bond issue, according to a lead.

The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of fixed income investors meetings in Europe commencing on September 26.

The issuer is rated B3/B-. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)