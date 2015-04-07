Argentina's appeal of U.S. judge's contempt finding dismissed

NEW YORK, Apr 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Tuesday dismissed as premature Argentina’s appeal of a federal judge’s order finding the country in contempt for taking steps to evade his orders in a long-running dispute with hedge funds suing over defaulted debt.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that Argentina’s appeal of U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa’s decision from last year could not go forward as he had not issued a final order yet. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)