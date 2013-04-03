FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina makes coupon payments on bonds -sources
April 3, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

Argentina makes coupon payments on bonds -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Argentina has made scheduled coupon payments on its 2038 par bonds and 2015 Boden bonds, banking sources and one hedge fund bondholder said on Wednesday, indicating the country has avoided technical default for now.

The U.S. based hedge fund said it had received payment on the 2038 par bond. Banking sources in Buenos Aires also confirmed the payments had been made.

Argentine bond yields and credit default swaps rallied sharply.

The payments come as a separate group of hedge funds, NML and Aurelius, are suing Argentina for $1.3 billion in payments on defaulted bonds. Those funds were given three weeks by a New York court on Tuesday to respond to a payment offer made by Buenos Aires.

While the funds are unlikely to accept the proposal, which would pay them a sixth of what they demand, the three-week deadline delays any definitive ruling from the court until late-April and allows Argentina to keep servicing its debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
