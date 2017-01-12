FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Argentina to begin bond roadshow Monday
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 7 months ago

Argentina to begin bond roadshow Monday

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Argentina will start a three-day roadshow for a US dollar bond in London on Monday, one of the banks leading the deal told IFR.

The issuer, rated B3/B-, will then meet investors in Boston and Los Angeles on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday.

BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan and Santander have been mandated on the trade.

The size of the deal is expected to be about US$5bn, the ministry said. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

