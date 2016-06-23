FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Argentina reaches US$95m settlement with Greylock Capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina reaches US$95m settlement with Greylock Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with more details)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 23 (IFR) - Argentina has reached a US$95m settlement with Greylock Capital, according to the mediator involved in talks between the South American country and holdout investors.

The payout is on bonds with an original nominal value of about US$68m, Daniel Pollack, the special master presiding over the negotiations, said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal marks yet another agreement with a large holder of defaulted bonds, including Elliott Management's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management which settled with the sovereign earlier this year.

"This settlement leaves relatively few claims unresolved," the statement said.

Some of the bonds that were paid were floating rate adjustable notes, known as FRANS. They will be paid out at 150% of the original nominal value, said the statement. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.