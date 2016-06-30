FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Argentina announces benchmark two-part US dollar bond: source

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina announced a two-part US dollar bond sale on Thursday, just three months after its historic return to international markets in April.

The sovereign is approaching borrowers with 12 and 20-year bonds, with initial price thoughts respectively set at 6.75% area and 7.25% area.

Proceeds will be used for liability management purposes. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners. Expected ratings are B3/B-/B. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

