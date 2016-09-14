FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-BP has no plans to raise annual investments this decade -CEO
September 14, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

INTERVIEW-BP has no plans to raise annual investments this decade -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - BP does not plan to increase annual investments this decade but still expects to bring nine new projects online in 2017 as it focuses on improving efficiency, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in an interview on Wednesday.

Dudley met with government officials during an investment forum in Argentina and said BP was testing in the Vaca Muerta shale area, where U.S. rivals Exxon and Chevron have invested, and expected results next month. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Luc Cohen and Juliana Castilla)

