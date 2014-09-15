Argentina's economy to grow 0.5 pct this year -budget bill

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy will expand 2.8 percent next year after eking out growth of 0.5 percent in 2014, according to the government’s 2015 budget bill unveiled on Monday.

Latin America’s third-largest economy slid into recession at the start of the year after a decade of strong growth.

Many economists are skeptical about the government’s forecasts, saying they are highly politicized, and see a contraction of 2 to 3 percent this year.

The budget bill also put inflation at 21.3 percent this year, well below private estimates of above 30 percent. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)