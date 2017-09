BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy will grow 2.3 percent this year and 3.0 percent in 2016, a copy of the 2016 draft bill seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday as Economy Minister Axel Kicillof began presenting the document to Congress.

Inflation in Argentina, Latin America’s third biggest economy, will be 14.5 percent in 2016, according to the draft bill. (Reporting by Ricardo Mangano; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)