a year ago
Argentina expects fiscal deficit of 4.2 pct GDP in 2017 - budget bill
September 15, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Argentina expects fiscal deficit of 4.2 pct GDP in 2017 - budget bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will register a primary fiscal deficit equivalent to 4.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017 according to the budget bill the government presented to Congress, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

After taking office in December President Mauricio Macri's government promised to reduce the deficit next year to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product from 4.8 percent in 2016 as part of a series of free-market reforms meant to attract investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

