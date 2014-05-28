Argentina posts sevenfold rise in primary budget surplus

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy ministry said on Wednesday the primary budget surplus jumped more than sevenfold on the year to 3.569 billion pesos ($446 million) in March, as an increase in revenue boosted by high inflation outpaced a rise in spending.

The primary budget balance, which reflects the government’s finances before paying debts, rose from a surplus of 438.3 million pesos in March last year.

Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2001/02 default and uses the central bank’s international reserves to repay creditors.