FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina posts sevenfold rise in primary budget surplus
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina posts sevenfold rise in primary budget surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy ministry said on Wednesday the primary budget surplus jumped more than sevenfold on the year to 3.569 billion pesos ($446 million) in March, as an increase in revenue boosted by high inflation outpaced a rise in spending.

The primary budget balance, which reflects the government’s finances before paying debts, rose from a surplus of 438.3 million pesos in March last year.

Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2001/02 default and uses the central bank’s international reserves to repay creditors.

$1 = 8.0025 pesos on March 30 Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.