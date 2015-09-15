FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina sees tax revenues up 25.7 percent in 2016: budget bill
September 15, 2015

Argentina sees tax revenues up 25.7 percent in 2016: budget bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina forecasts tax revenues will increase 25.7 percent in 2016 as growth in Latin America’s third biggest economy picks up pace, a copy of the country’s 2016 budget bill showed on Tuesday.

The budget proposal showed inflation will be 14.5 percent in 2016 but private economists and government opponents say Argentina underestimates inflation, meaning the jump in tax revenues will be largely driven by an increase in consumer prices. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough)

