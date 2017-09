BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The price of Argentina’s over-the-counter bonds fell an average 2.3 percent on Thursday following the resignation a day earlier of the central bank chief, traders said.

The rout was lead by a 6.4 percent fall in the dollar-denominated Bonar 24. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough)