FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina lowers central bank bond yield by 100 basis points
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Argentina lowers central bank bond yield by 100 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank issued short- and medium-term bonds worth $4.3 billion on Tuesday, lowering interest rates 100 basis points as part of its plan to curb inflation.

The so-called Lebac bonds are down to a 35-day yield of 34.25 percent. The bank cut the yield by 150 basis points last week.

“The central bank considers that the process of disinflation is proceeding in line with the dynamic proposed in the monetary policy plan, so it has decided on this occasion to lower the interest rate on the 35-day Lebac by 100 points,” the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.