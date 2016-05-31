Argentina lowers central bank bond yield by 100 basis points

BUENOS AIRES, May 31 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank issued short- and medium-term bonds worth $4.3 billion on Tuesday, lowering interest rates 100 basis points as part of its plan to curb inflation.

The so-called Lebac bonds are down to a 35-day yield of 34.25 percent. The bank cut the yield by 150 basis points last week.

“The central bank considers that the process of disinflation is proceeding in line with the dynamic proposed in the monetary policy plan, so it has decided on this occasion to lower the interest rate on the 35-day Lebac by 100 points,” the bank said in a statement.