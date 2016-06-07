Argentina central bank again lowers bond yield by 100 basis points

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - The Argentine central bank issued short- and medium-term bonds worth $3.54 billion on Tuesday, lowering interest rates 100 basis points as part of its plan to curb inflation.

The so-called Lebac bonds are down to a 35-day yield of 33.25 percent, similar to a similar fall recorded last week.

"Diverse indicators suggest that the process of deinflation is advancing in line with the path planned by the bank," the bank said in a statement.