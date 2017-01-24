Argentina central bank holds policy rate steady for 8th straight week

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eighth consecutive week on Tuesday, again citing expectations for falling core inflation in the coming months despite "mixed signals" for inflation in January.

Consumer prices rose about 40 percent in 2016 with the economy in recession. The central bank is targeting inflation of between 12 percent and 17 percent in 2017, though economists see it at above 20 percent.

The central bank said the estimates and indicators it monitors "show mixed signals regarding the evolution of prices so far in the month of January" in explaining its decision to leave rates unchanged, the same language it used last week.

But it said core inflation was likely to decline in the coming months, as regulated prices were likely to rise more than the rest of the consumer price index.

"The central bank will continue with a clear anti-inflationary bias to make sure the disinflation process reaches its goal," the statement said.