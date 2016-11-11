Argentina central bank chief: No room for complacency on inflation

SANTIAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Friday there is no room for complacency after a recent fall in the inflation rate in Latin America's third-largest economy.

"For us, it's just the beginning of the battle ... no room for complacency after 10 years of inflation" of over 20 percent, Sturzenegger said at a central bankers' conference in Chile's capital Santiago.

Economists expect inflation of 39.4 percent in 2016 and 19.7 percent in 2017, though the central bank is targeting a range of between 12 percent and 17 percent next year. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)