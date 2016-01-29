FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina cenbank says commercial bank loan will help country face external shocks
January 29, 2016

Argentina cenbank says commercial bank loan will help country face external shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Friday a $5 billion, one-year loan from private banks would bolster its hard currency reserves, improving the regulator’s ability to confront external shocks and avoid disruption in local money markets.

The loan will be backed by Bonar 2022, Bonar 2025 and Bonar 2027 notes in the central bank’s portfolio, it said.

“This operation means the institution will have additional liquidity to face an uncertain context on international markets,” the bank said. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough)

