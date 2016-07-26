FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentina leaves reference rate unchanged for third week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Argentina leaves reference rate unchanged for third week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank left its 35-day reference interest rate unchanged at 30.25 percent on Tuesday for the third straight week, though it said all indicators showed inflation cooling.

Up until July 12, the central bank had slashed the reference rate every week for more than two months, signaling confidence that inflation was slowing down and helping make concrete investments more attractive in the recession-mired country.

However, the central bank has held the rate steady since then.

"With respect to the month of July, all of the indicators and estimates from state sources that the bank follows show a decline in inflation with respect to June, although at different velocities depending on the index," the bank said in a statement.

"Taking all into account, the bank considers that in these circumstances, the current interest rate level is appropriate to consolidate disinflation."

National statistics agency Indec has yet to report an annual inflation rate since the agency underwent reforms earlier this year, though authorities have produced monthly figures.

In its statement, the central bank said June inflation in the San Luis province was a relatively low 1.5 percent, affected heavily by reversions in regulated price hikes. The central bank estimated the monthly national inflation rate at a higher 2.6 percent, based on data from Cordoba, Buenos Aires, and San Luis provinces. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.