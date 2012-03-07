UPDATE 3-Argentina says can rebuild reserves used to pay debt

* Bank charter reform will free more reserves for gov’t use

* Bill also aims to regulate and reorient bank credit

* “Buries” any chance of moving to inflation-targeting

* Critics say reform risks exacerbating inflation

By Magdalena Morales and Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, March 7 (Reuters) - Argentina can gradually replenish the foreign reserves it uses to pay government debt, its central bank chief said on Wednesday, signaling the bank will keep buying billions of dollars on the local market to help keep state finances afloat.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy has boomed in most of the last nine years thanks to hefty public spending, high grains prices and consumer demand fueled by an unorthodox policy mix.

As a slowdown takes hold and the trade and budget surpluses shrink, the center-left government is moving to free up more reserves to repay creditors - which critics say will only worsen double-digit inflation.

By tapping these funds for a third straight year, central bank chief Mercedes Marco del Pont said Argentina will be able to avert “brutal fiscal cuts” or costly debt issues on the global market. Argentina has not issued international debt since defaulting on some $100 billion during a 2001-02 crisis.

“(We) defend this expansion in Argentina’s freedom of action ... to face this complicated world without giving up our fundamental objectives of growth and stability,” she said.

This year’s budget earmarks up to $5.7 billion in “excess” reserves to repay private creditors, but under current rules, there are no excess reserves left.

For that reason, the government is backing a bill to reform the central bank charter that loosens the definition of excess reserves, clearing the way for continued high spending aimed at spurring economic growth.

It also permits bilateral loans to be paid with reserves, which could augur a long-awaited deal to repay about $9 billion in debt to the Paris Club of creditor nations.

“The central bank is in a position to recover these reserves gradually,” Marco del Pont told legislators as she defended the reform, which would expand the bank’s mandate to include financial stability and “economic development with social justice”. The reform is expected to pass Congress.

The central bank has bought roughly $2.1 billion on the local market since the start of 2012 to bulk up foreign reserves that have fallen by nearly $6 billion since hitting a record high $52.7 billion in January 2011.

In the past two years the administration tapped about $16 billion of central bank reserves to pay debt.

Critics say the use of more reserves for this purpose will exacerbate inflation estimated at between 20 and 25 percent annually by private economists. Government inflation data is widely discredited and consistently lower than private readings, at around 10 percent.

“This new charter institutionalizes the creation of a parallel slush fund within the public sector that has no oversight,” said former central bank chief Martin Redrado, who quit in early 2010 when the government first proposed the use of reserves to pay debt.

“This will generate more inflationary pressures,” he added.

MORE CREDIT TO FIGHT INFLATION

Under the current bank charter, “freely available” or excess reserves are defined as those that surpass the monetary base, or the level needed to back up cash in the economy.

Marco del Pont said there was no reason for reserves to be linked to money supply, saying bank officials should instead evaluate external accounts to determine what cushion is needed to keep currency volatility in check.

Argentina’s central bank intervenes nearly every day in the foreign exchange market to ensure there is no abrupt swing in the value of the peso. The currency is losing its competitive edge as local production costs rise.

Responding to questions about inflation, Marco del Pont reiterated her stance that price pressures stem more from supply problems than overheated demand.

She said the charter reform would help tame price pressures by giving the central bank new tools to promote long-term lending for investment.

The bill says the bank could regulate credit conditions including loan maturities, interest rates and commissions, while “orienting” credit toward projects that boost domestic production.

The reform eliminates the requirement to present an annual monetary program. Marco del Pont said it “buries” the possibility of moving to an inflation-targeting regime, which she said was giving headaches to policymakers elsewhere.