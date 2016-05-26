FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina central bank hikes reserve requirements to cut inflation
May 26, 2016

Argentina central bank hikes reserve requirements to cut inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank announced it would boost banks’ reserve requirements in a bid to cut sky-high inflation in Latin America’s third-largest economy.

The central bank said it would raise reserve requirements for in-demand deposits by 2.5 percentage points in June and again in July from its current 17 percent level.

Requirements for fixed-term deposits will increase 1.5 percentage points next month, and again the following month, from 13 percent currently, the bank said in a statement.

Center-right President Mauricio Macri took office in December promising to tackle a yawning fiscal deficit and dizzying inflation.

Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay has said the pace of consumer price gains should fall to just over 1 percent by the end of the year.

But private data this month showed monthly inflation in Argentina’s main population center of Buenos Aires approached 7 percent in April. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
