Argentina bonds fall as central bank chief resigns

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s bonds traded one to two points lower on Wednesday, initially falling on market chatter that the country’s central bank governor had offered his resignation and holding lower as the resignation was confirmed.

President Cristina Fernandez’s spokesman said she had accepted the resignation of Juan Carlos Fabrega as chief of the central bank.

The central bank was not reachable for comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)