CORRECTED-Citibank Argentina suspended from capital market opers by regulator

(Corrects to say securities regulator, not central bank, in headline and throughout story)

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s securities regulator said on Friday it was temporarily suspending Citibank Argentina from conducting capital market operations.

The regulator said it was taking the measure due to what it called Citigroup’s deal with litigating hedge funds in the U.S. law courts in the country’s long-running legal fight over unpaid debt. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr)