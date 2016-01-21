Argentina says Coca-Cola to invest $1 bln over four years

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co will invest $1 billion over four years in its bottling and distribution operations in Argentina, the office of Argentine President Mauricio Macri said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent announced the planned investment to Macri when the two met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Coca-Cola officials in Argentina were not immediately available to comment. Some of the investment will also be directed at environmental initiatives, the statement said.