FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto halts work on Argentine corn processing plant
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 7:48 PM / 4 years ago

Monsanto halts work on Argentine corn processing plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-based seed giant Monsanto Co halted construction of a planned corn processing plant in Argentina after protests by environmentalists disrupted entry of work supplies, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Monsanto announced it was building the $150 million plant in the major agricultural province of Cordoba last year.

“The project had been scheduled for completion in the first months of next year,” local Monsanto official Pablo Vaquero said. “That schedule is now in doubt.”

Protesters from an environmental group called “The Argentine Malvinas Assembly” blocked access to the construction site over objections to Monsanto’s work with genetically modified crops.

Argentina, the world’s No. 3 corn and soybean exporter, has struggled to attract investment due to interventionist state policies, chronic labor unrest and double-digit inflation.

But with global food demand rising, capital still finds its way to the country’s fertile Pampas grains belt, which boasts ample water supplies, easy access to the ports of the South Atlantic and is bigger than all of France.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.