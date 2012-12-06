Limited impact from Argentina case on restructurings - Moody's

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service sees limited practical impact on future sovereign restructurings as a result of Argentine holdout investors succeeding in their argument for equal treatment, the ratings agency said on Thursday.

Holdout investors such as Elliott Management’s NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management have a U.S. court ordered $1.33 billion award that Argentina is trying to get overturned in the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Moody’s credit analyst Elena Duggar acknowledged the ruling might diminish incentives for creditors to participate in future restructurings, but in practice “could prove limited.”

The holdouts argument is based upon “pari passu”, which means bondholders, whether or not they participated in Argentina’s 2005 and 2010 restructurings, must be paid at the same time. Argentina defaulted on $100 billion of sovereign debt in 2002.

Duggar says not all sovereign bond contracts have a similar pari passu clause and the majority of bonds issued over the last 20 years have language posing lower risks of holdout litigation.

In addition, the vast majority of foreign-law sovereign bond contracts have collective action clauses which mean a supermajority of bondholders agreeing to terms of a restructuring make it legally binding for everyone.

Duggar holds that it is possible future sovereign bond restructurings will legally subordinate holdout bonds, “for example by using exit consents.”