Ten reported dead in apparent helicopter collision in west Argentina
March 9, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ten reported dead in apparent helicopter collision in west Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed when two helicopters apparently collided in the mountainous western Argentine province of La Rioja on Monday, a local government official said, without offering details on the identities of the victims.

“Apparently there was a crash in which 10 people died. There were no survivors, according to the information we have,” Cesar Angulo, La Rioja’s security chief, told reporters.

One of the aircraft belonged to the government of La Rioja and the other of neighboring Santiago del Estero province. The pilots worked for their respective provincial governments.

Local media reported the helicopters may have been carrying media crews who were known to have been filming a program for foreign television in the area. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Andrew Hay)

