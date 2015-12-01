Argentina watchdog imposes new suspension on dollar futures contracts

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s securities watchdog on Tuesday imposed a new suspension on creating dollar futures contracts while prosecutors investigate claims the central bank sold derivatives at below the market rate to keep the peso at an inflated price.

Two opposition lawmakers filed a complaint in late October alleging that the price at which the bank sold the dollar futures - for fewer pesos than they fetch on the international market - constituted a serious financial loss for the state.

The watchdog’s move bars the central bank from entering into new contracts. Such contracts would increase the bank’s liabilities even further if President-elect Mauricio Macri presses ahead with plans to dismantle capital controls and let the peso weaken. Macri takes office on Dec. 10.

In a statement, the CNV securities regulator said the temporary suspension would remain in place until “the causes that led to its adoption disappeared.”

A spokesman for the watchdog said the move was aimed at avoiding distortions in futures contracts.

The regulator first suspended the “Rofex” onshore futures market on Nov. 22. That initial suspension was put in place until Monday. It was lifted, but with tight restrictions, before the CNV re-imposed the moratorium.

The bank has routinely sold dollar futures to prop up the peso. Its chief, Alejandro Vanoli, has denied wrongdoing and said the bank’s interventions in the futures market were transparent and in line with exchange rates projected in the budget.

In their complaint, the lawmakers said the central bank sold March contracts at 10.65 pesos per dollar when the price for the same period in New York was between 14 and 15 pesos.

On Tuesday, the peso traded at 9.6975 per dollar at the official rate and 14.440 on the black market. (Reporting by Jorge Otoala; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Frances Kerry)